Video: Uganda Players Celebrate Their First T20 World Cup Win With Special Victory Dance

Uganda players. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Uganda players did a special victory dance after their historic T20 World Cup 2024 victory on Thursday against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at Providence, Guyana. A video emerged on social media of the players and support staff hopping and dancing after making a circle as they were all laughs.

The African nation witnessed a harsh introduction to the T20 World Cup as Afghanistan consigned them to a 125-run defeat in their opening match. However, Uganda followed it up with a perfect bowling performance to bowl PNG out for only 77. Although they lost 7 wickets while trying to chase the total, they accomplished victory with 10 balls to spare.

Uganda captain - Pretty special win for us, first win at the World Cup. Doesn't get more special than this. Super proud of this group of guys, put in the work, to get a win for their country at the World Cup is very special. It's been quite a journey, 3-4 years of very hard work… pic.twitter.com/VeBafCRVbb — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) June 6, 2024

"Getting to the World Cup was special, but this is more special" - Brian Masaba

Uganda captain Brian Masaba spoke at the post-match presentation stated that nothing is bigger than this for them and lauded the bowlers for setting the game up for them.

"Pretty special win for us. First win at the World Cup, doesn't get more special than this. Super proud of the work they put in. To get a win for their country at a World Cup, it is pretty special. It has been quite a journey. Three to four years of very, very hard work, by the players and the board back home. Getting to the World Cup was special, but this is more special. The ability to adjust very quickly to the conditions - super proud of the bowling unit, they set up the game for us."

It was PNG's 2nd defeat this year, having lost their first to the West Indies.