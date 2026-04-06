VIDEO: Tim David’s 106m Monster Six Sends Ball Flying Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB Fans Find It Outside In Viral Moment

RCB fans outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium had a moment to celebrate during their win over CSK on Sunday. Tim David hit a monstrous 106-metre maximum out of the ground in a brutal six-hitting display. RCB fans outside the ground found the match ball in bushes and celebrated it with a video of them going viral on social media.

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Riding on the big-hitting brilliance of Tim David, Royal Challengers Bengaluru crushed Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs. The Australian pinch hitter won the player of the match for his performance, having smashed an unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

David struck 8 sixes on the evening during his short stay at the crease to power the defending champions to the highest score of the IPL 2026 season so far.