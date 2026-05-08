VIDEO: Tense Moment Between Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran After Heated Exchange During LSG Vs RCB Match | X

Lucknow, May 7: A heated moment took place during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The incident occurred when Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya were seen arguing on the field. The entire incident was caught on camera and the video is being widely shared on social media.

The incident occurred after Krunal bowled a short ball to Pooran. After the delivery, both players exchanged a few words and looked angry for a few seconds. They both also got so close that the helmet of Pooran touched the face of Krunal while they were moving towards each other and staring in anger.

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The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media with the fans discussing the on-field tension between the two players. Krunal and Pooran were teammates in Lucknow Super Giants earlier which made the moment even more interesting for fans watching the match.

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Apart from the argument, the game also saw some powerful batting from Mitchell Marsh and other LSG batters. Such moments are common in the Indian Premier League 2026, where players play with a lot of emotion and pressure.