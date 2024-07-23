Video: Team India Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Seeks Blessings At Bageshwar Dham Sarkar

Kuldeep Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav rested for the forthcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, he was spotted for darshan in Bageshwar Dham Sarka in Madhya Pradesh on account of Guru Purnima Mahotsav. In a video that emerged on Tuesday, the Kanpur-born cricketer was seen seeking blessings at the holy site.

The 29-year-old was last seen in India colours during the T20 World Cup 2024. He didn't play in the USA leg of the multi-nation tournament and replaced Mohammed Siraj in the XI when the West Indies leg began. Kuldeep finished with 10 wickets in 5 matches at 13.90 alongside an economy rate of 6.95.

However, he went wicketless in the final against South Africa with figures of 4-0-45-0.

"This trophy is for him" - Kuldeep Yadav on Rohit Sharma

During a recent interview with Sports Today, the 29-year-old said that Rohit Sharma deserved the trophy the most, given how he walked the talk in the tournament. He also felt that Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja should be equally proud of what they achieved, stating:

"This World Cup was for him, the way he planned and the way he loved this team. The intent and approach that he used to talk about in team meetings, he implemented that in the tournament while batting, led from the front. So this trophy is for him. In the final Virat bhai hit the 70-odd runs, won the player of the match. I am sure he will be very happy with his career in the T20 format, same for Rohit bhai. Jadeja as well, he played such brilliant cricket over the years."

India's T20I series in Sri Lanka begins on July 27th and the 50-over leg commences on August 2nd.