VIDEO: Super Sub Amad Diallo Scores Stunning Solo Screamer After Goal-Line Clearance In FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash Against Norway

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo stole the show with a stunning solo strike for Ivory Coast at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The substitute changed the game in spectacular fashion, capping off an incredible sequence that began with a heroic goal-line clearance just moments earlier.

Picking up the ball on the right flank, Diallo exchanged a quick one-two with Nicolas Pépé before driving into the penalty area. He then skipped past defenders with dazzling footwork, cut inside, and rifled a low angled shot beyond goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland to restore parity.

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The goal showcased the 24-year-old's composure, close control, and clinical finishing under pressure. Fans and commentators were quick to hail it as one of the finest goals of the tournament, with many describing it as a strong contender for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Goal of the Tournament.

Diallo's stunning strike not only changed the course of the match but also underlined his ability to make an instant impact from the bench. The video of the goal has since gone viral across social media, with supporters praising the Manchester United star's brilliance.