Video: Sunil Chhetri's Father Gets 'Emotional' As India Football Captain Plays His Final Game In Kolkata

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri is all set to bid adieu to the sport after a glorious career spanning nearly two decades. Chhetri will be playing his final match in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying tournament against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6.

Ahead of the high-profile match, Chhetri's father spoke about his experience of watching his son play for the last time in India colours.

"A bit emotional but it's not very different. It's his last endeavour, last match in the Indian jersey. He'll play his normal game I think, that is what I have told him," KB Chhetri said in a viral clip.

Currently positioned second in Group A of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, India faces a crucial match against Kuwait. Securing a victory in this game would mark a historic milestone in Indian football history, a feat never achieved before.

"I think it's the right time. This is the right setup. It's one of the biggest games that I, who has played for 19 years, is going to play. We win, and we go to the third round where we've never been before. There couldn't be a better game for me to call it my last. I'm at peace from the inside. I've given whatever I had," Sunil Chhetri told reporters in the pre-game press conference.

In his final training session with the team, Chhetri was met with enthusiastic fans eager to capture moments with the 39-year-old captain. Despite time constraints, Chhetri made an effort to engage with the supporters, demonstrating his humility and appreciation for their unwavering support.

While Chhetri's legacy as the highest goal scorer in the country will be remembered, it is his compassion and positive demeanor off the field that will leave a lasting impact on the nation.

Anticipation builds as approximately 85,000 fans and believers prepare to gather for the match, aiming to give their beloved captain a memorable farewell befitting his status as a leader, legend, and symbol of Indian football.