Video: Star-Studded Cricketing Quartet Spotted During Wimbledon 2024 In Royal Box

A star-studded cricketing quartet of Sachin Tendulkar, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Joe Root marked their presence during the ongoing Wimbledon champions of 2024 in the United Kingdom. A video of the same surfaced on their social media handles as Stokes and Root were seated behind Tendulkar watching Tennis.

Root, Buttler and Stokes were donning stylish suits as the announcer called up their names. The trio stood up to acknowledge the crowd as Tendulkar was also spotted clapping for them. Wimbledon's official handle on X posted the caption as below:

"Three @englandcricket superstars join us in the Royal Box It's great to have @root66 @benstokes38 and @josbuttler with us at #Wimbledon."

Earlier, Aussie Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins was also spotted in the Royal Box for Wimbledon.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root to be in action as Test summer looms:

Meanwhile, Stokes and Root will be back in action in the whites for England when the first Test against the West Indies begins on July 10th at Lord's. Buttler came off from England's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, which ended in a semi-final defeat to India.

England squad for 1st two Tests against West Indies: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes.