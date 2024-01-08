Video: South African Seamer Breaks Off-Stump As He Clean Bowls Afghanistan Batter During U19 ODI

Proteas Bowler breaks stump after clean bowling Afghan batter. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The ongoing U-19 tri-series 50-over fixture between South Africa and Afghanistan in Johannesburg witnessed a surreal moment when left-arm medium bowler Kwena Maphaka sent down a delivery to Sohil Khan Zurmatai. The 17-year-old bowler broke the stumps as the ball snuck through the right-handed batter's stumps, leaving him stunned.

The dismissal occurred in the 5th over of the innings, with Maphaka tails firmly up, having dismissed Hassan Eisakhil and Usman Khan Shinwari for his first two wickets. Zurmatai had started well with a couple of boundaries, but the delivery from Maphaka proved to be too good, destroying the off-stump, as FanCode's official handle on X shared the clip.