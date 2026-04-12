Shubman Gill continued his fine form in IPL 2026 with yet another half-century at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. It was his second consecutive half century of the season, leading the chase from the front against the Lucknow Super Giants. Gill's innings included a stunning no-look six off Mohammad Shami.
VIDEO: Shubham Gill Smashes Stunning 'No-Look' Six Off Shami During Half-Century Against LSG
Shubman Gill continued his fine form in IPL 2026 with yet another half-century at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. It was his second consecutive half century of the season, leading the chase from the front against the Lucknow Super Giants. Gill's innings included a stunning no-look six off Mohammad Shami.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, April 12, 2026, 06:44 PM IST