 Video: Shakib Al Hasan Throws Ball To Wicket Keeper In Anger As Mohammad Rizwan Backs Away In PAK vs BAN 1st Test
Video: Shakib Al Hasan Throws Ball To Wicket Keeper In Anger As Mohammad Rizwan Backs Away In PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan seemingly loses his cool on day 5 of 1st Test against Pakistan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Bangladesh vs Pakistan | (Credits: Screengrab)

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan seemingly threw the ball in anger to the keeper on day 5 of the opening Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, Mohammad Rizwan signalled that he is not ready as Shakib began his run-up, leading to the all-rounder's irritation.

