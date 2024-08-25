Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan seemingly threw the ball in anger to the keeper on day 5 of the opening Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, Mohammad Rizwan signalled that he is not ready as Shakib began his run-up, leading to the all-rounder's irritation.
Video: Shakib Al Hasan Throws Ball To Wicket Keeper In Anger As Mohammad Rizwan Backs Away In PAK vs BAN 1st Test
Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan seemingly loses his cool on day 5 of 1st Test against Pakistan.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 02:30 PM IST