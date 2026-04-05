VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi, Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help After Net Bowler Brutally Hit On Face During Practice Session

Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help After Net Bowler Brutally Hit On Face During Practice Session | X | TOK

Lahore, April 5: A video has surfaced on social media from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 in which the Lahore Qalandars players rushed to help a net bowler after he was brutally injured during a practice session. The viral video shows that Pakistan players playing for Lahore Qalandars helped the net bowler and escorted him to the ambulance after a ball struck him hard on his face.

Brutal Hit

The viral video shows that the bowler was in immense pain after a ball hit him on the face while he bowling in the nets. The session was halted after the tragic incident. The players and the support staff acted swiftly and rushed to check him after the incident occurred.

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Players Rush To Help

As soon as the incident took place, the players stopped their practice and rushed to help the injured bowler. There are reports that Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi stepped in to assist. He was also seen escorting the injured bowler to the ambulance. He made sure that the injured bowler received timely medical attention.

Video Viral

The video was shared on social media by TOK with the caption, "During Lahore Qalandars’ practice session, a net bowler was accidentally hit on the face and was quickly consoled by Lahore Qalandars players, while captain Shaheen Afridi escorted him to the ambulance. "

PSL Controversies

Lahore Qalandars has been surrounded by controversy since the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. From ball-tampering to hotel security breach, the franchise has seen it all. Their captain has also been fined to maintain discipline.