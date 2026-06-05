VIDEO: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes Joint Fastest Fifty Of T20 Mumbai League

Sarfaraz Khan lit up the T20 Mumbai League with a breathtaking knock, smashing the joint-fastest fifty in the tournament's history during Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs' clash against North Mumbai Panthers.

The middle-order batter raced to his half-century in just 17 balls, equalling the record for the fastest fifty ever scored in the competition. Sarfaraz's explosive innings came at a crucial stage of the match as he took apart the Panthers' bowling attack with a flurry of boundaries and sixes.

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Sarfaraz Equals T20 Mumbai Record

Known for his aggressive strokeplay, Sarfaraz wasted no time after arriving at the crease. He attacked from the outset, finding gaps with ease and clearing the ropes regularly to bring up his fifty in only 17 deliveries.

The innings puts him alongside the record holders for the fastest half-century in T20 Mumbai League history, underlining his reputation as one of Mumbai's most destructive white-ball batters.

However, Sarfaraz Khan's innings went in vain as his side suffered defeat at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Chasing 195 for victory, Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs could manage only 172 despite Sarfaraz's effort.