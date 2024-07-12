Video: Sachin Tendulkar & His Family Arrive For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Grand Wedding In Mumbai

Former India batting legend and captain Sachin Tendulkar and his family have landed in Mumbai to attend grand wedding of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre on Friday, July 12.

Tendulkar is among the VIP guests who have been invited for Anant and Radhika's wedding. Several cricketers, including MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan, Hardik Pandya, and others have been invited for grand wedding as well. Sachin Tendulkar didn't attend the sangeet and haldi ceremonies of Anant and Radhika as he was holidaying in London with his family.

In a video shared by ANI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Sachin and his wife Anjali Tendulkar can been get into his car after landing in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family, arrives in Mumbai for the wedding of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/CEqG6BrOcm — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan too arrived in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. American actress Kim Kardarshian and her sister Khloe Kardarshian too touched down in Mumbai for Mukesh Ambani's son's grand wedding.