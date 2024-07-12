 Video: Sachin Tendulkar & His Family Arrive For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Grand Wedding In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Sachin Tendulkar & His Family Arrive For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Grand Wedding In Mumbai

Video: Sachin Tendulkar & His Family Arrive For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Grand Wedding In Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar didn't attend the sangeet and haldi ceremonies of Anant and Radhika as he was holidaying in London with his family.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
article-image

Former India batting legend and captain Sachin Tendulkar and his family have landed in Mumbai to attend grand wedding of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre on Friday, July 12.

Tendulkar is among the VIP guests who have been invited for Anant and Radhika's wedding. Several cricketers, including MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan, Hardik Pandya, and others have been invited for grand wedding as well. Sachin Tendulkar didn't attend the sangeet and haldi ceremonies of Anant and Radhika as he was holidaying in London with his family.

In a video shared by ANI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Sachin and his wife Anjali Tendulkar can been get into his car after landing in Mumbai.

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan too arrived in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. American actress Kim Kardarshian and her sister Khloe Kardarshian too touched down in Mumbai for Mukesh Ambani's son's grand wedding.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Sachin Tendulkar & His Family Arrive For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Grand Wedding In...

Video: Sachin Tendulkar & His Family Arrive For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Grand Wedding In...

'We're Not Harnessing Talent We Have': Brian Lara Laments Lack Of Development Programs In West...

'We're Not Harnessing Talent We Have': Brian Lara Laments Lack Of Development Programs In West...

T20 WC 2024? Why Shaheen Afridi Got Into 'Heated Argument' With Mohammad Yousuf? Here's Reason

T20 WC 2024? Why Shaheen Afridi Got Into 'Heated Argument' With Mohammad Yousuf? Here's Reason

ENG vs WI: James Anderson Joins Muralitharan, Warne & Kumble In Elite List During His Farewell Test...

ENG vs WI: James Anderson Joins Muralitharan, Warne & Kumble In Elite List During His Farewell Test...

Video: Ben Stokes Dismisses Kirk Mckenzie, Joins Gary Sobers And Jacques Kallis In Elite List

Video: Ben Stokes Dismisses Kirk Mckenzie, Joins Gary Sobers And Jacques Kallis In Elite List