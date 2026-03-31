VIDEO: Ryan Williams Scores On India Debut Vs Hong Kong

Ryan Williams had a debut to remember as he marked it with a goal against Hong Kong in Kochi. Williams, who gave up his citizenship of Australia to represent the Blue Tigers, scored the first goal of the game. Ryan Williams’ goal in the fourth minute is the fastest ever by a debutant in Indian men’s national team history.

The Australian-born winger completed a slick counter attack move by the hosts, capping it off with a simple tap-in in the 4th minute of the contest.

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Williams' had to wait for more than 5 months before being eligible to represent the Indian team. Having completed the necessary paperwork and renounced his Australian citizenship to represent India, Williams’ debut carried both emotional and sporting significance.

Showing his trademark pace and attacking instinct, Williams found the back of the net to cap off a memorable debut, underlining why he was seen as a valuable addition to the squad. His goal not only highlighted his individual quality but also offered a rare bright spot for a team looking to rebuild and regain momentum on the international stage.

Williams’ journey to the Indian team has been anything but ordinary. Born in Perth and previously capped by Australia, he qualifies to represent India through his heritage and officially switched associations after receiving clearance from FIFA. He qualifies for an Indian citizenship from his mother's side who was born in Mumbai.