VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Adorably Plays Hide & Seek With Sherfane Rutherford's Son In Dharamsala

A heartwarming moment involving Rohit Sharma has gone viral on social media ahead of Mumbai Indians’ crucial IPL clash in Dharamsala. The former MI skipper was seen adorably playing hide-and-seek with the young son of Sherfane Rutherford ahead of the game against Punjab Kings on Thursday.

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In the viral video, Rohit can be seen walking towards Sherfane Rutherford's son with a bat in hand, before choosing to hiding behind pillars. The child also did the same with the two then peeking to try and spot the other. and playfully surprising the child, leaving everyone around smiling. The Indian batting star showcased his fun-loving side away from the pressures of the tournament. The clip quickly gained traction online, with fans praising Rohit for his warm and cheerful interaction.