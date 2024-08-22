Video: Rashid Khan Nails MS Dhoni-Like Helicopter Shot During Shpageeza Cricket League

Rashid Khan plays the helicopter shot. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Afghanistan star cricketer Rashid Khan nailed an MS Dhoni-like helicopter shot during the ongoing Shpageeza T20 tournament. The youngster's six went a long away back as he hit five more during his valiant 26-ball 53 for Speen Ghar Tigers against Amo Sharks in Wednesday's fixture in Kabul.

The shot occurred against slow left-arm orthodox bowler Sharafuddin Ashraf as Rashid stepped out of the crease to connect the helicopter shot cleanly and dispatch the ball over the fence. The spin wizard was one among the two batters from their side to reach double figures as Speen Ghar Tigers fell short by 26 runs in their pursuit of 139 in 12 overs.

Although the Tigers fell short of their target, @rashidkhan_19 thoroughly entertained the crowds with a sparkling 53 from 26 balls studded with 6 big hits. 💥#SCLOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/OcxufzJHCc — FanCode (@FanCode) August 21, 2024

The skipper led from the front with 53 off 26 deliveries, consisting of 3 fours and 6 maximums. Fazalhaq Farooqi had emerged as the pick of the bowlers with outstanding figures of 3-0-13-5.

"Rashid Khan's participation in domestic cricket reflects several positive changes in Afghanistan" - ACB Chief Executive

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Cricket Board's chief Executive Naseeb Khan stated that staging Shpageeza Cricket League and List A event suggest that the country can soon host internationals. As quoted by Cricbuzz, he stated:

Rashid Khan's participation in domestic cricket reflects several positive changes in Afghanistan. Before the Shpageeza Cricket League, we organized the List A event in Kunduz province, far from Kabul, with the participation of about 20 national players. Successfully hosting the list A and Shpageeza events in a peaceful environment also serves as an invitation for other countries' cricket teams to visit and play in Afghanistan."