 VIDEO: Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya & RCB Players Grooves On Punjabi Dhol Beats As RCB Lifts 2nd IPL Title
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VIDEO: Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya & RCB Players Grooves On Punjabi Dhol Beats As RCB Lifts 2nd IPL Title

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, June 01, 2026, 07:13 AM IST
VIDEO: Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya & RCB Players Grooves On Punjabi Dhol Beats As RCB Lifts 2nd IPL Title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has successfully defended its IPL title, becoming only third team to do so in the history of the tournament. Virat Kohli finished the match with a maximum and RCB claimed 2nd title win in IPL 2026. Celebrations emerged all across the country with a massive fan base of the franchise. Meanwhile, RCB skipper, Rajat Patidar and other champions were seen grooving on the Punjabi dhol beats outside their team hotel in Ahmedabad on their return from stadium last night.

Official Instagram page of Royal Challengers Bengaluru shared the video, that shows RCB skipper busy in dancing as the hotel staff welcomes the team with warm gestures. Soon other RCB players like Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Rasikh, Venkatesh Iyer joined in the celebrations.

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