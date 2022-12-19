WATCH: President Emmanuel Macron gives pep talk to French team in dressing room after heartbreaking loss to Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

After France's heartbreaking loss to Argentina, the team was comforted by President Emmanuel Macron in the dressing room at the FIFA World Cup final.

After Kylian Mbappe of France scored an unprecedented hat-trick to pull the French side back into the game, the Lionel Messi-led team prevailed over the French team in penalty shootouts.

Images showed Macron on the pitch, sitting on his haunches and comforting Mbappe, who was clearly upset.

The French President also posted a video of himself addressing the players in the football team's dressing room. The video's caption read "Fiers de vous," which translates to "Proud of you." Speaking to the teammates while still reeling from the setback.

At halftime, the French team was behind 2-0, but Mbappe brought on his magic and stunned his opponents by scoring two goals in a row. 90 minutes into the game, both sides were still locked at 2-2, hence extra time was required. Later in the extra time when Messi scored, it appeared that France's chances were almost lost. But it wasn't. With an equaliser, Mbappe orchestrated an incredible comeback, forcing a shootout, which Argentina ultimately won.