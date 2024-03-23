Video: Preity Zinta Gives A Flying Kiss To PBKS Players After Winning Start At Home In IPL 2024

Preity Zinta. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta was ecstatic as they made a winning start to their IPL 2024 campaign on Saturday as they beat the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets at Mullanpur Stadium. In a video shared by IPL, the Bollywood actress was seen passing a flying kiss to the PBKS players following their win.

The incident occurred in the final over when some tension was building as the Punjab Kings required 4 off 4 deliveries. Nevertheless, Liam Livingstone came up with a huge hit to send the ball over the fence and chase the required 175 runs to spoil Rishabh Pant's comeback game.

"To bat with my great mate Livi at the other end was special" - Sam Curran

Sam Curran, who earned the Player of the Match award for his 63 off 47 balls, revealed at the post-match presentation that the wicket improved drastically under lights, with the ball not spinning much either.

"Really pleased. Amazing way to start the tournament on our new homeground, nothing better. To bat with my great mate Livi at the other end was special. At that stage I had to take those risks and thankfully luck was on my side. The wicket got slightly better under lights, the ball was travelling and not much spin and pace was coming on."

Shikhar Dhawan's men will next face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday. The latter are coming off a loss against the Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener.