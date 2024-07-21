Video: Para-Karate Athlete Tarun Sharma Thanks 'Tauba Tauba' Singer Karan Aujla For Helping Him Clear Loan Of ₹8.70 Lakh

Tarun Sharma and Karan Aujla. | (Credits: Twitter)

Para-karate athlete Tarun Sharma has thanked Indian singer Karan Aujla for helping him clear his loan ahead of competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics. With the loan amount in lakhs, Tarun Sharma released a video on his official Instagram account, thanking the rapper and other NRI residents for joining hands and getting him out of trouble.

It's worth noting that the athlete had a loan amount of a whopping ₹12 lakhs, which he required help paying back. With the NRI residents assisting him in bringing the loan amount to ₹8.70 lakhs, Karan Aujla alone cleared the balance.

Meanwhile, Sharma took to Instagram and thanked the singer along with posting the below caption:

"Thank you so much @karanaujla ji for closing my all bank loan and thank you to all NRI Punjabi and Indian brothers for helping me and supporting me for my bank loan."

Rowing and Archery athletes the first from India to check into Paris for olympic games:

Meanwhile, it emerged on Saturday (July 20th) that India's rowing and archery athletes were the first to check into Paris ahead of the massive event. India's chef-de-mission for Paris Olympics, Gagan Narang, said the below as quoted by PTI:

"I arrived in Paris on Thursday night and have taken stock of the arrangements inside the Games Village for the Indian contingent. Archery and rowing were the first Indian teams to arrive on Friday and have comfortably checked-in. The athletes are slowly settling in and are exploring the Village."