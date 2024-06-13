VIDEO: Pakistan Staring At T20 WC Exit As Must-Win Clash vs Ireland Faces Washout Amid Flash Floods, Thunderstorms In Florida

Pakistan cricket fans and Babar Azam's team are growing increasingly nervous as they keep a close eye on the weather forecast in Florida ahead of their critical T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland.

Southern Florida was hit by severe flash floods and thunderstorms on Wednesday, leading to a state of emergency being declared in several counties, including Broward County, home to the cricket stadium.

Critical Match Ahead

Pakistan's match against Ireland on June 16 is a must-win. However, the forecast for Lauderhill, Florida, predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the week, particularly during the scheduled times for both the USA vs Ireland and Pakistan vs Ireland games.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Adverse Weather Conditions

The weather forecast indicates an average temperature of around 27°C and humidity at about 60%, with thunderstorms and rain expected throughout the match.

The games are set to start at 10 AM local time, with heavy rain predicted from 9 AM to 3 PM. A flood alert is also in effect for the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Consequences of a Washout

If the match is washed out, both Pakistan and Ireland would be eliminated from the group stage. This would allow the USA to advance to the Super 8s, joining India, who have already secured their spot.

The persistent rain in Florida poses a significant threat to the matches.

Implications for Super 8 Advancement

In the event of a washout in the USA vs Ireland match, co-hosts USA will advance to the Super 8 stage. Having secured victories over Pakistan and Canada, they currently hold four points.

A no result would earn them an additional point, putting them ahead of Pakistan. Even with a significant win over Ireland, Pakistan can only reach four points.