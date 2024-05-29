Video: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Meets 'Special Fan' After 5 Years In Cardiff

Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam met his special fan after the third T20I against England got washed out in Cardiff on Tuesday, May 28. The Men in Green are on tour of England for the four-match T20I series before flying to the USA for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan were trailing 0-1 after losing to England by 23 runs in the second T20I at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, May 25. The Men in Green would have hoped to level the series in the third T20I. However, the rain played spoilsport as the match got abandoned due to heavy showers in Cardiff.

After the match in Cardiff was washed out, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam decided to meet a special fan, Jahid, who is in a wheelchair with a physical disability. This was their first meeting in five years.

Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood earlier promised Jahid that he would get him to meet Babar Azam. Jahid was happy to meet Pakistan captain and he clicked picture with him. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Captain Babar Azam met his special fan after 5 years in Cardiff.



A lovely gesture by Babar. pic.twitter.com/Yd26RcxC23 — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) May 29, 2024

Meanwhile, Pakistan are currently 0-1 losing to England in the second T20I against England by 23 runs at the Edgbaston. Babar Azam scored 32 off 26 balls during Pakistan's 184-run chase. The Men in Green were bundled for 160, with Fakhar Zaman being the top-scorer with a quickfire of 45 off 21 balls at a strike rate of 200.

Pakistan and England will take on each in the fourth and final match of the ongoing T20I series at the Kennington Oval in London on May 30, Friday. The Men in Blue will look to end their series on high before flying to the USA for the T20 World Cup 2024, where they will begin their campaign against the hosts US in Dallas on June 6.