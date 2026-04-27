VIDEO: Max Verstappen's Father Escapes Horror Rally Crash, Avoids Tragedy As High-Speed Impact Leaves Car In Ruins

F1 driver Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, has cheated death after surviving a horrific rally crash at the Rallye ​de Wallonie in Belgium. In a bone chilling video which has since gone viral, Jos Verstappen lost control ​of his car and ​hit ⁠a tree before the car went spiralling out of control into the woods. Fortunately both Verstappen and co-driver Jasper Vermmeulen.

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Jos Verstappen survives near-death crash

A racing legend in his own right, Jos Verstappen had a moment where he faced death and survived in Belgium on Sunday. The 54-year-old was driving when his car slipped out of control, hit a tree and went spiralling into the trees.

In videos that have since gone viral, on lookers and emergency staff quickly rushed to the scene to pull the drivers out. Both drives miraculously survived. The car was however in ruins. In the visuals, several spare parts, including the tyres and doors can be seen displaced from the vehicle.

As a result, Verstappen Sr had to retire from the race.