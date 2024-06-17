Video: ‘Man vs Wild’ Host Bear Grylls Bats With Andrew Strauss For Ex-England Captain’s Charity Cricket Match

Bear Grylls batted with Andrew Strauss. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Survivor television series Man vs Wild's host Bear Grylls was seen playing cricket in a charity match with former England skipper Andrew Strauss. In a video shared by Ruth Strauss foundation via Instagram, both Bear Grylls and Andrew Strauss batted together, with some of the users also impressed by the former's batting skills.

Surprisingly, Bear Grylls played some exquisite shots, including a slog sweep, cover drive, and square cut for boundaries. The likes of Kumar Sangakkara and Ian Bell also participated in the charity match, with the players posing for a photo after the match.

Andrew Strauss was one of England's most successful Test captains:

As far as Strauss' international career is concerned, the left-handed batter plied his trade for England in 100 Tests, 127 ODIs, and 4 T20Is. The Middlesex opener captained the national team in 50 Tests, racking up 24 wins and suffering 11 losses. Under the southpaw, England captured the No.1 Test ranking in 2011 when they demolished MS Dhoni-led visiting Indian side 4-0. His yet another achievement was captaining England to an away Ashes win in 2010-11.

He retired from international cricket in 2012 when the Englishmen suffered a series loss to South Africa at home. Strauss continued to be associated with the men's national team. The 47-year-old has had two stints as the director of England cricket.