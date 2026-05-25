VIDEO: Lionel Messi Statue In Kolkata Seen Swaying In Strong Winds Months After Installation; Sparks Safety Concerns

A statue of football legend Lionel Messi near the Lake Town Clock Tower crossing on VIP Road has triggered safety concerns among residents after reports emerged that the structure was swaying during strong winds.

Locals in the area fear the statue could collapse and cause a serious accident, especially given the heavy traffic movement near the busy intersection. According to residents, the structure appears unstable during adverse weather conditions, prompting growing concern over public safety.

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70ft danger?

A formal complaint has reportedly been lodged at the Lake Town Police Station, with residents urging authorities to take immediate action. Several locals have called for the statue to be relocated or reinforced to prevent any untoward incident.

"From the feet to the body, the statue is shaking. It is possible that something below has cracked. The entire statue is shaking. If such strong winds continue, it may even fall," a labourer told IANS.

The statue of Lionel Messi near the Lake Town Clock Tower was installed in December 2025 during Messi’s India tour. The 70-foot structure was unveiled as a tribute to the Argentine football icon and quickly became a major attraction for football fans in Kolkata, a city known for its deep passion for the sport. Located along the busy VIP Road crossing, the statue has drawn large crowds and frequent photo opportunities since its installation.

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The statue, which has become a popular attraction for football fans and passersby, was installed as a tribute to Messi’s global legacy and his immense popularity in Kolkata, a city known for its passionate football culture. However, the recent concerns have shifted attention from admiration to safety, with residents demanding a quick inspection of the structure. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.