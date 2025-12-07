 VIDEO: Lionel Messi Dances In Wild Celebrations As Inter Miami Clinch MLS Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Lionel Messi Dances In Wild Celebrations As Inter Miami Clinch MLS Cup

VIDEO: Lionel Messi Dances In Wild Celebrations As Inter Miami Clinch MLS Cup

Lionel Messi added another title to his long list of honours on Sunday, clinching the MLS Cup with Inter Miami. Messi put in an MVP performance with 15 goal contributions throughout the tournament. The win marked wild celebrations in the Inter Miami dressing room, with Messi himself dancing with chamapagne showers all around.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 10:26 AM IST
article-image

Lionel Messi saw his trophy cabinet swell further with yet another title success. The Argentine lifted the MLS Cup on Sunday, with Inter Miami beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1. Messi assisted two goals to seal the title in an MVP performance.

The victory sparked wild celebrations wild celebrations in front of an electrified home crowd at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. It followed into the dressing room, with Inter Miami players spraying champagne all around. The players danced around, including Messi and owner David Beckham, who later joined in the festivities.

Messi had signed for Inter Miami with the club struggling to find their feet in the MLS. The 38-year-old now has guided them to another trophy, combining with former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez.

"This is the the moment that I've been waiting for, and that we as a team have been waiting for," Messi said after the game.

FPJ Shorts
SoftBank-Backed AceVector Files Updated IPO Papers With Sebi; Plans ₹300-Crore Fresh Issue And Major OFS
SoftBank-Backed AceVector Files Updated IPO Papers With Sebi; Plans ₹300-Crore Fresh Issue And Major OFS
'Whoever Found Guilty Won't Be Spared': Goa CM Pramod Sawant Orders Magisterial Probe Into Aprora Clubfire Incident
'Whoever Found Guilty Won't Be Spared': Goa CM Pramod Sawant Orders Magisterial Probe Into Aprora Clubfire Incident
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹33.53 Lakh In Fake Medical Admission Scam
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹33.53 Lakh In Fake Medical Admission Scam
Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 3 Men In 2011 Chembur Jeweller Murder Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 3 Men In 2011 Chembur Jeweller Murder Case

Vancouver had Thomas Mueller in the ranks and had equalised after Ali Ahmed cancelled Ocampo's eighth minute own goal at the hour mark. However, Messi paid put to that comeback and consolidated Miami's position and secured the success.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Haven't Played Like This In 2-3 Years..': Virat Kohli Basks In SA Series Win With Player Of The...

'Haven't Played Like This In 2-3 Years..': Virat Kohli Basks In SA Series Win With Player Of The...

VIDEO: Lionel Messi Dances In Wild Celebrations As Inter Miami Clinch MLS Cup

VIDEO: Lionel Messi Dances In Wild Celebrations As Inter Miami Clinch MLS Cup

'Mota Ho Jaaunga..': Rohit Sharma Refuses Cake After India Celebrate SA Series Win; VIDEO

'Mota Ho Jaaunga..': Rohit Sharma Refuses Cake After India Celebrate SA Series Win; VIDEO

Gautam Gambhir Slams Delhi Capitals Owner Parth Jindal For Suggesting Split Coaching, Asks Him To...

Gautam Gambhir Slams Delhi Capitals Owner Parth Jindal For Suggesting Split Coaching, Asks Him To...

Sportvot x FPJ: HCL PSA Challenger Tour 2025 Delivers Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: HCL PSA Challenger Tour 2025 Delivers Thrilling Matches