VIDEO: Lionel Messi Dances In Wild Celebrations As Inter Miami Clinch MLS Cup

Lionel Messi saw his trophy cabinet swell further with yet another title success. The Argentine lifted the MLS Cup on Sunday, with Inter Miami beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1. Messi assisted two goals to seal the title in an MVP performance.

The victory sparked wild celebrations in front of an electrified home crowd at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. It followed into the dressing room, with Inter Miami players spraying champagne all around. The players danced around, including Messi and owner David Beckham, who later joined in the festivities.

Messi had signed for Inter Miami with the club struggling to find their feet in the MLS. The 38-year-old now has guided them to another trophy, combining with former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez.

"This is the the moment that I've been waiting for, and that we as a team have been waiting for," Messi said after the game.

Vancouver had Thomas Mueller in the ranks and had equalised after Ali Ahmed cancelled Ocampo's eighth minute own goal at the hour mark. However, Messi paid put to that comeback and consolidated Miami's position and secured the success.