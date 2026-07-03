VIDEO: Lamine Yamal's 3-Year-Old Brother's Celebration After Spain's Third Goal Against Austria Goes Viral

Spain's FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Austria produced plenty of memorable moments on the pitch, but one of the biggest talking points came from the stands. Mikel Oyarzabal scored his second of the night to put the match to bed and seal a 3-0 win for La Roja at the Los Angeles Stadium.

The television broadcast cut to the crowd moments after Spain extended their lead, showing the a young fan wearing a Spain jersey and erupting in celebration. With his mouth wide open and both arms raised in delight, his infectious reaction instantly became one of the most shared moments from the match.

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The youngster seen celebrating is Keyne, Lamine Yamal's three-year-old brother, who has become a familiar face alongside the Spain star during major tournaments. Keyne has often accompanied Yamal on the pitch after matches and has previously gone viral for his adorable antics during Spain's World Cup campaign.

Screenshots and videos of the celebration spread rapidly across with the child's passion and genuine excitement resonating with the fans. Keyne became an instant hit as Spain celebrated yet another win.

Spain cruised into the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with a dominant 3-0 victory over Austria in Los Angeles. Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice, while Pedro Porro netted his first international goal as La Roja secured their first World Cup knockout win since 2010. Spain will next face the winners of Portugal vs Croatia in the last 16.