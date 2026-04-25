 VIDEO: KL Rahul Drops New 'X' Celebration After Stunning Century Against Punjab Kings
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VIDEO: KL Rahul Drops New 'X' Celebration After Stunning Century Against Punjab Kings

KL Rahul continued his fine run of form in IPL 2026 with a stunning century in the DC vs PBKS clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Having missed out earlier in the season, Rahul ensured he reached the three-figure mark in a fine show of boundary hitting. Having reached the milestone in 47 balls, Rahul celebrated by showing an 'X' to the crowd.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, April 25, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
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KL Rahul continued his fine run of form in IPL 2026 with a stunning century in the DC vs PBKS clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Having missed out earlier in the season, Rahul ensured he reached the three-figure mark in a fine show of boundary hitting. Having reached the milestone in 47 balls, Rahul celebrated by showing an 'X' to the crowd.

KL Rahul took DC to a flying start after electing to bat first in the match against PBKS. DC are cruising towards a massive target riding on impressive performances from KL Rahul and Nitish Rana.

KL Rahul also holds a unique record in the league. He is the only player to have scored multiple IPL centuries for three different teams - Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals with two hundreds for each side. Among others, Quinton de Kock and Sanju Samson have also scored centuries for multiple franchises.

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