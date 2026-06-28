VIDEO: Jude Bellingham Copies Harry Kane's Celebration As England Score Against Panama In FIFA World Cup 2026

Jude Bellingham stole the spotlight not only with his brilliant assist for Harry Kane but also with a heartfelt tribute moments after the England captain found the net. After producing a moment of magic down the left flank to set up Kane's towering header, Bellingham sprinted towards the supporters alongside the striker.

As the crowd erupted, the Real Madrid midfielder copied Kane's trademark celebration, with both players jumping into the air and punching their fists in delight before embracing each other.

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The gesture underlined the growing understanding between England's two biggest stars. While Kane once again delivered in front of goal, Bellingham's decision to mimic the captain's iconic celebration highlighted the mutual respect and camaraderie within the squad.

The celebration came after Bellingham's superb individual play. Timing his run perfectly to stay onside, he controlled the ball expertly, glided past Murillo with a clever drop of the shoulder and whipped in an inviting cross. Kane peeled away from Andrade before powering a header beyond Mosquera to cap off another clinical finish.