Video: John Cena Performs His Signature Move While Dancing During Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Wedding Function

John Cena dancing. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Ex World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star John Cena was caught performing his signature move even as he was dancing during the wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In a video surfaced on social media, the veteran wrestler was seen performing his signature move of 'You can't see me'.

In an earlier video, the champion wrestler posed for photos in a blue attire as he marked his presence in the star-studded wedding function. Among the Hollywood fraternity, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Lana Del Ray, Drake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, and David Guetta graced with their presence.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Cena was wearing a turban along with the blue attire.