VIDEO: Jofra Archer Reacts In Frustration After Jurel Drops Head First Ball In RR VS SRH Clash

Jofra Archer was absolutely torn after being denied another first ball wicket after Dhruv Jurel dropped Travis Head during the RR vs SRH game. Archer reacted in anguish, screaming passionately after Jurel dropped the catch. Fortunately, Archer did get his man later in the over, with Jurel taking the catch on that occasion.

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Archer bowling the first over of the innings, bowled an absolute peach to Travis Head first ball. The Australian superstar could only manage an outside edge straight to Dhruv Jurel. Jurel however could not complete the catch.

Archer, who has struck thrice already in IPL 2026 off the first ball was livid. The England fast bowler screamed in frustration before regaining composure to finish the over.