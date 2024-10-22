 Video: Jason Gillespie Seen Picking Up Water Bottles After Training Session In Rawalpindi Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Jason Gillespie Seen Picking Up Water Bottles After Training Session In Rawalpindi Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test

Video: Jason Gillespie Seen Picking Up Water Bottles After Training Session In Rawalpindi Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test

Jason Gillespie was seen picking up water bottles following the training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Jason Gillespie. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's Test coach Jason Gillespie was seen picking up water bottles from the ground following the training session ahead of the third Test against England in Rawalpindi. A video of the same was surfaced on social media as the Australian speedster was diligently seen picking up all the bottles seemingly dropped by the players.

Read Also
Jason Gillespie And Gary Kirsten Advise PCB Against Sacking Captains After Pakistan's Recent Poor...
article-image

With the three-Test series locked at 1-1, the third and final Test of the series will be played in Rawalpindi, beginning on October 24. The teams began their practice session on October 21, Monday as they hope to win their first Test series on home soil since February 2021. The win in Multan last week was also Pakistan's Test win at home after over three years.

Meanwhile, below is the video shared by the publication named Cricwick:

Here are a few reactions to the gesture by the netizens:

FPJ Shorts
UKPSC PCS Mains Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Now!
UKPSC PCS Mains Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Now!
CCI Approves Reliance-Disney Merger: Key Conditions Include Sale Of 7 TV Channels And No Bundling Of Cricket Ad Slots; Check More Details Here
CCI Approves Reliance-Disney Merger: Key Conditions Include Sale Of 7 TV Channels And No Bundling Of Cricket Ad Slots; Check More Details Here
Terrifying! Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field In UP's Fatehpur; Farmers' Courage Save Lives (Watch VIDEO)
Terrifying! Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field In UP's Fatehpur; Farmers' Courage Save Lives (Watch VIDEO)
BSNL Rebrands With New Logo & 7 Game-Changing Services; Here Is Everything You Need To Know
BSNL Rebrands With New Logo & 7 Game-Changing Services; Here Is Everything You Need To Know

"We should prepare pitches and conditions series-by-series, and according to the opposition" - Saud Shakeel

Meanwhile, Pakistan vice-captain Saud Shakeel has called on the PCB to prepare pitches series by series and according to the skill level of the opposition. Shakeel said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"We should look at pitches for series to series and match to match. And we've come to realise this quite late. If you want to prepare for SENA [series in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia], you can do it during practice and first-class cricket. If there's first-class cricket before South Africa, we could prepare those kinds of pitches there. But we should prepare pitches and conditions series-by-series, and according to the opposition."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: ‘Aamir Khan Made ₹2000 Crore From Dangal But Gave Only ₹1 Crore To Our Family’,...

Video: ‘Aamir Khan Made ₹2000 Crore From Dangal But Gave Only ₹1 Crore To Our Family’,...

Video: Jason Gillespie Seen Picking Up Water Bottles After Training Session In Rawalpindi Ahead Of...

Video: Jason Gillespie Seen Picking Up Water Bottles After Training Session In Rawalpindi Ahead Of...

'No Concerns About KL': Ryan Ten Doeschate Defends Struggling Team India Batter Ahead Of 2nd Test vs...

'No Concerns About KL': Ryan Ten Doeschate Defends Struggling Team India Batter Ahead Of 2nd Test vs...

'I Always Prefer...': Andhra Pradesh CM N.Chandrababu Naidu Reveals His Pick Between Virat Kohli &...

'I Always Prefer...': Andhra Pradesh CM N.Chandrababu Naidu Reveals His Pick Between Virat Kohli &...

Ex-Manchester United, Uruguay Striker Diego Forlan Set To Play Tennis Professionally Aged 45

Ex-Manchester United, Uruguay Striker Diego Forlan Set To Play Tennis Professionally Aged 45