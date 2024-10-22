Video: Jason Gillespie Seen Picking Up Water Bottles After Training Session In Rawalpindi Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test

Jason Gillespie. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's Test coach Jason Gillespie was seen picking up water bottles from the ground following the training session ahead of the third Test against England in Rawalpindi. A video of the same was surfaced on social media as the Australian speedster was diligently seen picking up all the bottles seemingly dropped by the players.

With the three-Test series locked at 1-1, the third and final Test of the series will be played in Rawalpindi, beginning on October 24. The teams began their practice session on October 21, Monday as they hope to win their first Test series on home soil since February 2021. The win in Multan last week was also Pakistan's Test win at home after over three years.

Meanwhile, below is the video shared by the publication named Cricwick:

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie shows humility by picking up empty water bottles after practice session pic.twitter.com/avaLQyuQVL — CricWick (@CricWick) October 22, 2024

Here are a few reactions to the gesture by the netizens:

Because he belongs from developed country, that's how they are❤️ — Ajaz (@Ajaz18993975) October 22, 2024

This video should highlight the fact that the players who trained have not got the basic decency to clean up after themselves, instead of praising Gillespie for doing it, which everybody understands is very nice of him. — Rick James B. 🔻 (@RickJamesBiiih) October 22, 2024

But we will not learn. @TheRealPCB please teach players so manners. — S M Chishty (@Chishty_2014) October 22, 2024

This is ethics and upbringing. — MIHaider (@mihaider99) October 22, 2024

It's not humility. It's something everyone should do. If you're not doing it there's something wrong with you — Amal (@amalthomasroy) October 22, 2024

That shows how their culture has evolved and how we have regressed — Fooshie (@faizh) October 22, 2024

Difference between 5WC trophies and 1WC — Imran Ali Rana (@Imranuqa) October 22, 2024

"We should prepare pitches and conditions series-by-series, and according to the opposition" - Saud Shakeel

Meanwhile, Pakistan vice-captain Saud Shakeel has called on the PCB to prepare pitches series by series and according to the skill level of the opposition. Shakeel said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"We should look at pitches for series to series and match to match. And we've come to realise this quite late. If you want to prepare for SENA [series in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia], you can do it during practice and first-class cricket. If there's first-class cricket before South Africa, we could prepare those kinds of pitches there. But we should prepare pitches and conditions series-by-series, and according to the opposition."