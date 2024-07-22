Video: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Leads Team India Out Of Colombo Airport As Men in Blue Touch Down For White-Ball Cricket Series

New coach Gautam Gambhir leads India's way. | (Credits: Instagram)

Team India, led by newly-appointed T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, have landed in Sri Lanka ahead of the six-match white-ball tour. Gautam Gambhir, who addressed a press conference on Monday for the first time since becoming the head coach, was also seen with the team as a video of the same emerged on social media.

India will begin their sojourn with the T20I series on July 27th in Pallekele, which will host all three T20Is. It will be Gautam Gambhir's first series as coach, while Suryakumar will start his tenure as the full-time T20I skipper. Having won the T20 World Cup 2024 last month, the Men in Blue should be high on confidence.

Gautam Gambhir underlines his coaching philosophy:

During the press conference on Monday, the 42-year-old said he believes in establishing a amicable relationship with the players and doesn't wish to make things complicated with an already successful team. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"It is very simple. It is important to give players freedom - that's what I believe in - and not have a relationship of a head coach and a player. The best relationship is one built on trust. The most important thing is they'll always have my backing. I don't complicate too many things. I am taking over a very, very successful team - India are T20 world champions, have been runners-up in the World Test Championship and the 50-overs World Cup."

The series starts with the three T20Is on July 27th.