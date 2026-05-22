VIDEO: Heinrich Klaasen Smashes Josh Hazlewood For 27 Runs In Worst T20 Over Of Career

Heinrich Klaasen was at his destructive best as he took down Josh Hazlewood in fine fashion at Hyderabad. The former South Africa star struck as many as three sixes to knock the Australian off his line, with Hazlewood bowling a series of wides. Klaasen picked 27 runs off the over, the most Hazlewood ever conceded in his T20 career.

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At the end of 10 overs, SRH was 116/2, with Heinrich Klaasen (2*) and Ishan (27*) unbeaten. Just when RCB held pressure for the next two overs, giving away just eight and five runs respectively, Josh Hazlewood was hit for three sixes and a four, all of them by Klaasen. That, combined with three wides, made it a 27-run one.