VIDEO: Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Draws Hearts, Flowers And Defender For Mom Natasa Stankovic On Mother's Day

Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Draws Hearts, Flowers And Defender For Mom Natasa Stankovic On Mother's Day | X

Mumbai, May 10: Mumbai Indians captain and Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic shared a heart-warming video on social media on the occasion of Mother's Day 2026. Natasa shared a video on her Instagram Story and proudly showed a drawing board created by her Agastya for Mother's Day. He made a Defender car, hearts and roses on a drawing board and not a paper.

The white board had "Happy Mother's Day" written on the top along with simple drawings of hearts, flowers and a Defender car, Agastya made a video and sweetly explained to his mother about the card he made on the drawing board.

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Natasa is seen in the video sitting in front of the drawing board and smiling as Agastya explained his artwork. The adorable moment went viral on social media and the internet users praised the child's creativity and sweet gesture for his mother.

However, this is not the first time that Agastya has made an emotional handmade gifts for Natasa. In previous years too, he surprised her with interesting gifts. He presented his mother a handmade bouquet which was made from paper roses and a greeting card filled with loving messages.

He also read the lovely messages for his mother from the card. Agastya is a regular at the Wankhede Stadium where he arrives with Hardik's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to cheer for his father. Hardik Pandya also gifted his son a new Defender car which he drew on the drawing board.