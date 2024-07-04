Video: Hardik Pandya Flaunts The T20 World Cup Trophy As Team India Arrive In Mumbai For Victory Parade

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya flaunted the T20 World Cup Trophy 2024 to the crowd immediately after getting out of the Mumbai airport on Thursday as he arrived with the entire contingent to the city. In a video surfaced on social media, the 30-year-old could be walking out of the airport in style holding the trophy aloft.

The Baroda-born cricketer played an instrumental role behind the Men in Blue's World Cup victory and notably delivered a memorable performance in the final against South Africa in Barbados. He bowled a decisive last over to defend 16 as India eventually won by 7 runs. The seam-bowling all-rounder also crafted a handful of cameos with the bat throughout the tournament.

#WATCH | Team India leaves from Mumbai airport. They will have their victory parade in the city, shortly. pic.twitter.com/IHr52vNlrV — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Notably, the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium have been chanting Pandya's name continuously.

"I have always believed in life that you never respond with words" - Hardik Pandya

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the final, Pandya hit back at his critics for disrespecting him and suggested that it feels better to silence them with performances.

"I believe in grace. A lot was said by people who don't know even know me one percent as a person. People have spoken, no issues but I have always believed in life that you never respond with words, circumstances can respond. Even difficult times, they don't last forever. It is important to be graceful, whether you win or lose. It is time for fans and everyone else to learn that (to be graceful). We need to find better ways to conduct yourself."

The Men in Blue arrived in Delhi Thursday morning and went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before coming to Mumbai.