VIDEO: Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan Hugs Akash Ambani, Speaks On Video Call After GT VS MI Clash

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani was seen sharing a heartfelt moment with Gujarat Titans star Rashid Khan. Ambani was speaking on a video call and hugged Rashid Khan on the ground after the GT vs MI clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two are known to share a good bond, with Rashid playing for MI's sister franchises over the globe.

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Rashid Khan sought Ambani's help for Shapoor Zadran

Rashid Khan is believed to have come to former teammate Shapoor Zadran's aid. The Gujarat Titans vice-captain, as per ESPNcricinfo, reached out to his contacts in the franchise circuit to help 'fast track' his health Visa. Apart from Gujarat Titans, Rashid features for several MI franchises around the globe.

The Afghanistan features for MI Cape Town in SA20 and has also represented the MI Emirates and the MI New York. He is also signed to play for the MI London franchise in The Hundred later this year.