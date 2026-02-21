 VIDEO: Grace Harris Hits Boundary But Gets Out Hit Wicket In Bizarre Scenes In IND VS AUS T20 In Adelaide
Australia all-rounder Grace Harris was left red faced in a bizarre dismissal in the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I in Adelaide. Harris walked into bat with the hosts very much in the game needing a big finish. A WPL champion with RCB, Harris seemed to have pulled away Shree Charani for a boundary, only for her to stand on his stumps to be dismissed hit wicket.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana's blazing fifty was complemented by a superlative bowling display as India defeated Australia by 17 runs in the deciding third and final Women's T20I to seal the three-match series 2-1 here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, India rode on a half centuries from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (82) and charismatic batter Jemimah Rodrigues (59) to score a huge 176 for 6.

Mandhana and Rodrigues stitched together a 121-run stand to guide India to an imposing total.

In reply, Ashleigh Gardner (57) scored a fifty before Australia were restricted to 159-9 in their 20 overs.

For India, Shree Charani (3/32), Shreyanka Patil (3/22) and Arundhati Reddy (2/35) were among wickets.

