Video: Gayatri Gopichand Changes Racquet Mid-Rally During Women's Doubles Quarterfinal At Singapore Open

Indian badmintor player Gayatri Gopichand's extraordinary skill was on display during the women's doubles quarterfinal at the Singapore Open 2024 on Saturday, June 1.

Gayatri and her doubles partner Teersa Jolly faced the South Korean pair of Kim Sei-Young and Kong Hee-Yong in the quarterfinal. Indian women's doubles pair put on a good fight to overcome the South Korean duo's challenge in order to advance to the semifinal of the women's doubles.

Gayatri and Teersa lost the opening set to Kim Sei-Young and Kong Hee-yong before bouncing back in the second set. However, in the third set, Pullela Gopichand's daughter's skill caught the attention of the spectators who were in attendance to watch the thrilling quarterfinal.

In the third set, the Indian women's doubles pair was leading 3-2 and was looking to take a lead further. Indian pair and South Korean duo were involved in an intense rally when Gayatri quickly changed her racquet and continued the rally to take 4-2 lead.

Man! This is some next level skill from Gayatri Gopichand!



Changed a racquet mid-rally.



pic.twitter.com/x2lMOhKwf4 — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) June 1, 2024

Gayatri Gopichand and Teersa Jolly overcame the tough challenge posed by Kim Sei-Young and Kong Hee-yong to emerge victorious by winning the final set 24-22 and qualified for the first ever semifinal at the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

Gayatri and Teersa stunned the world no.2 women's doubles pair Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee of South Korea in three sets to enter quarterfinals.