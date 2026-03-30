VIDEO: Gary Payton II Pulls Off Zeke Nnaji’s Headband In Ugly On-Court Scuffle During NBA Clash

A fiery on-court exchange took an unexpected humorous turn during the Golden State Warriors’ clash against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday.Gary Payton II’s cheeky intervention saw a heated moment morph to comedic relief and a viral social media moment.

Midway through the second quarter, tensions flared between Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji and Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton. What began as a routine tussle quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with players from both sides stepping in as tempers rose.

Amid the chaos, Payton added a comic twist to the situation. Instead of engaging in the usual pushing and shoving, he cheekily yanked off Nnaji’s headband—an act that left fans amused and the moment instantly viral. The playful yet provocative move stood out in an otherwise heated sequence.

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Interestingly, even Warriors veteran Draymond Green—known for his own history of on-court altercations—chose to stay away from the scuffle this time, watching from a distance as the situation unfolded.

The referees were quick to restore order, handing double technical fouls to both Melton and Nnaji for their roles in the altercation. Payton, too, was assessed a technical foul for his involvement.

While the incident added spice to the game, it was Payton’s lighthearted mischief that stole the spotlight—proving once again that even in intense NBA battles, there’s always room for a bit of entertainment.