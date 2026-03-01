 VIDEO: Gambhir's Cold Stare At Abhishek Sharma After Flop Show In IND VS WI T20 WC26 Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Gambhir's Cold Stare At Abhishek Sharma After Flop Show In IND VS WI T20 WC26 Goes Viral

VIDEO: Gambhir's Cold Stare At Abhishek Sharma After Flop Show In IND VS WI T20 WC26 Goes Viral

Abhishek Sharma had a horror evening in the IND vs WI T20 WC26 match at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Having dropped two catches, the onus was on the left-hander to put India on top in the run chase in their must win clash. Instead, Abhishek managed 10 off 11 balls, setting the hosts back. As he returned to the dressing room, head coach Gambhir gave him a cold stare, summing up his disappointment.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 09:38 PM IST
article-image

Abhishek Sharma had a horror evening in the IND vs WI T20 WC26 match at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Having dropped two catches, the onus was on the left-hander to put India on top in the run chase in their must win clash. Instead, Abhishek managed 10 off 11 balls, setting the hosts back. As he returned to the dressing room, head coach Gambhir gave him a cold stare, summing up his disappointment.

Abhishek seemed to have returned to form with a half-century against Zimbabwe in Chennai, with India post a tournament high 256. With a chase of 196, India needed a fine start to keep them in hunt for a place in the semis.

The left-hander smashed his second ball for a boundary but that was the only good bit about his innings. He failed to rotate strike and motored to a 11-ball 10. Stuck at the crease, Abhishek tried to take the risk, but could only sky it to Shimron Hetmyer at deep square leg.

Read Also
'Axar Patel Ki Kitne Out Hai?': Saqlain Mushtaq Launches Into Passionate Defense Of Son-In-Law...
article-image

Earlier in the field, Abhishek Sharma was guilty of dropping two catches in crucial junctures. Early in the powerplay, Roston Chase was deceived by a slower delivery by Jasprit Bumrah. Abhishek gathered under it but spilled it, offering him a reprieve at 15. Chase, promoted to open the batting, slammed a 25-ball 40 to set the tone for the West Indies innings.

FPJ Shorts
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Restrict March 4 Hyderabad Wedding Reception To Invite-Only Guests After Police Advisory
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Restrict March 4 Hyderabad Wedding Reception To Invite-Only Guests After Police Advisory
Mumbai University Orders Kandivali College To Remove Gujarati-Only Signboard, Mandates Marathi Display Following Yuva Sena Complaint
Mumbai University Orders Kandivali College To Remove Gujarati-Only Signboard, Mandates Marathi Display Following Yuva Sena Complaint
Ulhasnagar Political Drama: Pappu Kalani's Presence At RPI-A Press Meet Triggers Realignment Speculation
Ulhasnagar Political Drama: Pappu Kalani's Presence At RPI-A Press Meet Triggers Realignment Speculation
IND VS WI T20 WC26: Sanju Samson Comes Clutch At Eden Gardens, Slams 26-Ball Half-Century In Must-Win Clash
IND VS WI T20 WC26: Sanju Samson Comes Clutch At Eden Gardens, Slams 26-Ball Half-Century In Must-Win Clash

Later in the innings, he dropped the dangerous Rovman Powell in the penultimate over of the innings. The West Indian added a boundary later to power them to 195 batting first in Eden Gardens.

Follow us on