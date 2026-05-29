VIDEO: Frances Tiafoe Hilariously Loses Racket Amid Wild Celebrations During French Open 2026; Fan Returns After Instagram Plea

This funny moment took place when Tiafoe secured a five set victory over Hubert Hurkcaz in the second round of the 2026 French Open. The match on Court 14 lasted a rigorous four hours and 43 minutes, finishing with Tiafoe hitting a stunning forehand winner to close it out.

After the match while celebrating his win the energetic crowd on Court 14, a fan sneakily snatched the racket right out of his hand. Tiafoe who was caught by the moment didn't realize his racket was missing.

Tiafoe took to Instagram with a plea, writing: "I must say to the fan who took my racket at the end when I was celebrating with y'all can I please have it back? I'll bless you with two tickets for my next match." Tiafoe had suggested that he wouldn’t have been reunited with the item had he been playing in the United States, but “in Europe, they love tennis so much, I think I’m going to get it”.

The 28-year-old will face Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria in the third round with his section of the draw opening up after the shock exit of world No 1 and tournament favorite Jannik Sinner.