 VIDEO: Footballer Receives Red Card For ‘Urinating’ On Pitch During Atletico Awajun vs Cantorcillo FC Copa Peru Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Footballer Receives Red Card For ‘Urinating’ On Pitch During Atletico Awajun vs Cantorcillo FC Copa Peru Match

VIDEO: Footballer Receives Red Card For ‘Urinating’ On Pitch During Atletico Awajun vs Cantorcillo FC Copa Peru Match

Sebastian Munoz faced the ultimate humiliation after his action was captured on live broadcast, the moment quickly went viral.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

In a jaw-dropping moment during the Copa Peru match between Atletico Awajun and Cantorcillo FC, footballer Sebastian Munoz faced the ultimate humiliation being sent off for 'urinating' on the pitch.

It all unfolded in the 71st minute when Awajun was awarded a corner kick. With Cantorcillo’s goalkeeper, Lucho Ruiz, down injured and receiving treatment, the game came to a brief halt. Munoz, set to take the corner, stood near the flag, waiting for the action to resume.

FPJ Shorts
'₹1000 Plus GST If Disturbed By Other's Alarm': Swiggy Instamart's Relatable Rakhi Agreement Goes Viral
'₹1000 Plus GST If Disturbed By Other's Alarm': Swiggy Instamart's Relatable Rakhi Agreement Goes Viral
'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation
'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation
Bengaluru's TruAlt Bioenergy Files DRHP With SEBI For ₹750 Crore IPO
Bengaluru's TruAlt Bioenergy Files DRHP With SEBI For ₹750 Crore IPO
'Can See Jealousy In Your Eyes': Director Ajay Bhupathi SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD
'Can See Jealousy In Your Eyes': Director Ajay Bhupathi SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD

But as the delay stretched on, Munoz did the unthinkable. Realizing the game wouldn't restart for a few moments longer, he decided to relieve himself on the sidelines. The shocking act didn’t go unnoticed. An opposition player alerted the referee who spotted the unsportsmanlike behavior. He instantly brandished a red card, sending Munoz off in utter disbelief.

Stunned, Munoz pleaded his case, repeatedly asking the referee to explain his offence. But there was no room for mercy. Without hesitation, the official dismissed Munoz from the pitch, leaving him to walk off in embarrassment. Captured on live broadcast, the moment quickly went viral. 

Amazingly, this wasn’t the first time a player was dismissed for such behavior. Back in 2017, Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe suffered a similar fate when he was red-carded for urinating during a match against Bradford City AFC.

One year earlier, Mansfield forward Adi Yussuf was handed a fine and a five-game ban after peeing at the back of a stand while his side played in a League Two clash against Plymouth.

In 2009, Jens Lehmann memorably too a pee during a match. The goalkeeper was playing for Stuttgart at the time and hopped over the advertising hoardings behind the goal to relieve himself, before he was interrupted when Unirea Urziceni went on a counter-attack and he had to rush back in goal.

For Munoz, this moment in the Copa Peru will be one he’ll never forget – for all the wrong reasons.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Vinesh Phogat Hasn't Received Any Money': Wrestler's Husband Debunks Claims Of ₹16 Crore Cash...

'Vinesh Phogat Hasn't Received Any Money': Wrestler's Husband Debunks Claims Of ₹16 Crore Cash...

VIDEO: Footballer Receives Red Card For ‘Urinating’ On Pitch During Atletico Awajun vs...

VIDEO: Footballer Receives Red Card For ‘Urinating’ On Pitch During Atletico Awajun vs...

VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe's La Liga Debut For Real Madrid Falls Flat, Post-Match Gesture To Tennis Icon...

VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe's La Liga Debut For Real Madrid Falls Flat, Post-Match Gesture To Tennis Icon...

'Pichle Saal Bhi Isne ₹500 Diye The’: Vinesh Phogat Teases Brother After Getting Wad Of Cash On...

'Pichle Saal Bhi Isne ₹500 Diye The’: Vinesh Phogat Teases Brother After Getting Wad Of Cash On...

WATCH: MMA Star Zia Mashwani Becomes 1st Pakistani Fighter To Defeat Indian Opponent On Home Soil In...

WATCH: MMA Star Zia Mashwani Becomes 1st Pakistani Fighter To Defeat Indian Opponent On Home Soil In...