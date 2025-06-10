Video: Fans Go Wild As Smriti Mandhana Signs Autographs For Them After Women's MPL 2025 Match

Smriti Mandhana (R). | (Image Credits: X)

Spectators at the Pune stadium went crazy as Team India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana came up to them to sign autographs for them following the Women's Maharashtra Premier League 2025 match against Solapur Smashers. Mandhana, who is playing for the Ratnagiri Jets, signed autographs for several fans and took selfies with them.

Mandhana-led Ratnagiri Jets fell short by 19 runs of the target of 170 despite the skipper's 29-ball 52, laced with six fours and two sixes. However, Gautami Naik was their only other batter to go past 30 as Ratnagiri Jets were bowled out for 151 in 19.1 overs.

Smriti Mandhana to return to Indian colours ahead of England tour

As far as Mandhana's international career goes, the opening batter remains a vital cog in India's line-up. In ODIs, she is the second-highest run-getter for India, accumulating 4473 runs in 102 matches at 46.59. Mandhana will be in action when India tours England for five T20Is and three ODIs, beginning on June 28.

India’s T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

India's ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.