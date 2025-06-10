 Video: Fans Go Wild As Smriti Mandhana Signs Autographs For Them After Women's MPL 2025 Match
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Smriti Mandhana (R). | (Image Credits: X)

Spectators at the Pune stadium went crazy as Team India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana came up to them to sign autographs for them following the Women's Maharashtra Premier League 2025 match against Solapur Smashers. Mandhana, who is playing for the Ratnagiri Jets, signed autographs for several fans and took selfies with them.

Mandhana-led Ratnagiri Jets fell short by 19 runs of the target of 170 despite the skipper's 29-ball 52, laced with six fours and two sixes. However, Gautami Naik was their only other batter to go past 30 as Ratnagiri Jets were bowled out for 151 in 19.1 overs.

Watch the below video as crowd goes wild for Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana to return to Indian colours ahead of England tour

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI
As far as Mandhana's international career goes, the opening batter remains a vital cog in India's line-up. In ODIs, she is the second-highest run-getter for India, accumulating 4473 runs in 102 matches at 46.59. Mandhana will be in action when India tours England for five T20Is and three ODIs, beginning on June 28.

India’s T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

India's ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

'This Is Completely Unacceptable...': Parth Jindal Fumes After India's Shocking Defeat To Hong...

Jobe Bellingham Signs Five-Year Deal With Borussia Dortmund, Follows Brother Jude's Footsteps

Video: Ashique Kuruniyan Messes Up India's Golden Goal-Scoring Opportunity In AFC Asian Cup 2027...

'Inspired Millions Of Cricket Lovers': Udhayanidhi Stalin Lauds MS Dhoni For Being Inducted Into ICC...

JSCA President Ajay Nath Shah Deo Felicitates MS Dhoni In Ranchi After ICC Hall Of Fame Induction

