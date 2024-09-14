Video: Fan Takes Selfie With Babar Azam On The Field Amid One-Day Champions Cup Clash

Fan takes selfie with Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

A fan barged inside the ground to take selfie with Pakistan and Stallions star batter Babar Azam during the One-day Champions Cup clash against the Nurpur Lions in Faisalabad on Friday. In a video that surfaced on social media, a security official came running towards the fan to drag him out of the ground.

Despite the Lahore-born cricketer facing widespread criticism due to his recent slump with the bat, he walked out to a massive reception from the crowd. Babar repaid their faith with a stroke-filled 76 off 79 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries. He shared a 114-run stand with Tayyab Tahir that formed a bedrock of a steep total of 336 in 50 overs.

Meanwhile, below is the video of the fan taking a selfie with Babar:

A fan ran inside the stadium just to take a selfie with Babar Azam. 👑🥹

What a moment! This is Babar's craze in Faisalabad. 🥵🥵🥵#BabarAzam #ChampionsCup2024 pic.twitter.com/gq1SpVTo4m — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) September 13, 2024

Imam-ul-Haq the lone fighter for the Lions as they crash to a massive defeat:

As far as the Lions' batting performance goes, only opening batter Imam-ul-Haq made a substantial score and the rest struggled to get going. The left-handed batter made 78 off 83 deliveries before falling in the 34th over to Jahandad Khan. Sharoon Siraj was the next best scorer for their side with 28.

The Stallions' bowling unit was equally fiery as Haris Rauf led the effort with figures of 7.3-1-43-3. Mohammad Ali and Jahandad picked up two wickets each, while Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, and Mehran Mumtaz snared one apiece. The Lions were eventually bowled out for 203 in 39.3 overs.

The Stallions will next face the Markhors on Sunday.