VIDEO: Fan Meets His 'Idol' Hardik Pandya & Touches Feet Ahead Of Mumbai Indians' Clash vs SunRisers Hyderabad In IPL 2024

Fan meets Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter/ Durgesh Tiwari

A fan fulfilled his dream of meeting his idol and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya after the squad arrived for IPL 2024 match against SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Monday night, March 26.

Pandya has been under severe criticism following Mumbai Indians' defeat in their opening match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Over the last couple of months, the 30-year-old has been facing backlash from MI fans for replacing Rohit Sharma as a captain.

However, there are fans who admire and idolize Hardik Pandya. A fan named Durgesh Tiwari shared a video on his X handle (formerly Twitter), where he can be seen meeting the Mumbai Indians captain, showed his tattoo and touched his feet before clicking with the star all-rounder.