Video: Ex-Skipper Rohit Sharma Celebrates Holi With His Family & Mumbai Indians' Teammates

Rohit Sharma celebrating Holi with his family and MI teammates | Credits: Twitter

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma celebrated an auspicious festival of colours with his wife Ritika, daughter Samaira and teammates on the compound of their team hotel on Monday, March 25.

Mumbai Indians cricketers took a break from cricket and spent a quality time among each other to embrace the festival of colours. In a video shared by Rohit Sharma on his Instagram, MI stalwart can be seen enjoying and celebrating Holi with his family and splashing water and apply colours on them. He was also bombarded by his teammates with colours and water.