 Video: Ex-Skipper Rohit Sharma Celebrates Holi With His Family & Mumbai Indians' Teammates
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Ex-Skipper Rohit Sharma Celebrates Holi With His Family & Mumbai Indians' Teammates

Video: Ex-Skipper Rohit Sharma Celebrates Holi With His Family & Mumbai Indians' Teammates

Mumbai Indians cricketers took a break from cricket and spent quality time among each other to embrace the festival of colours

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma celebrating Holi with his family and MI teammates | Credits: Twitter

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma celebrated an auspicious festival of colours with his wife Ritika, daughter Samaira and teammates on the compound of their team hotel on Monday, March 25.

Mumbai Indians cricketers took a break from cricket and spent a quality time among each other to embrace the festival of colours. In a video shared by Rohit Sharma on his Instagram, MI stalwart can be seen enjoying and celebrating Holi with his family and splashing water and apply colours on them. He was also bombarded by his teammates with colours and water.

<
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2024 Remaining Schedule Announced: Chennai To Host Final On May 26, Ahmedabad Gets 2 Knockout...

IPL 2024 Remaining Schedule Announced: Chennai To Host Final On May 26, Ahmedabad Gets 2 Knockout...

Video: Delhi Capitals Players Celebrate Holi, Skipper Rishabh Pant & David Warner Apply Colours On...

Video: Delhi Capitals Players Celebrate Holi, Skipper Rishabh Pant & David Warner Apply Colours On...

'F*** Off': Shubman Gill's Aggressive Send-Off To Hardik Pandya In GT vs MI IPL 2024 Clash, Viral...

'F*** Off': Shubman Gill's Aggressive Send-Off To Hardik Pandya In GT vs MI IPL 2024 Clash, Viral...

IPL 2024: KKR Players Celebrate Holi, Teammates Bombard Shreyas Iyer With Colours; Video

IPL 2024: KKR Players Celebrate Holi, Teammates Bombard Shreyas Iyer With Colours; Video

Video: Virat Kohli Sweats Out In The Nets Ahead Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Clash vs Punjab...

Video: Virat Kohli Sweats Out In The Nets Ahead Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Clash vs Punjab...