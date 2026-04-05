VIDEO: Emotional Sanjeev Goenka Hugs Captain Rishabh Pant After LSG Grab First Win Of IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants grabbed their first win of the season in a final over thriller against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Captain Rishabh Pant saw the chase through with a gritty 68 not out. An emotional Sanjiv Goenka celebrated from the stands, and later joined Rishabh Pant on the ground, hugging his captain after the win.

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In a spell that oozed skill and class in equal measure, Shami bowled an astounding 18 dot balls to finish with 2 for 9 in four overs which largely became responsible for Sunrisers Hyderabad being restricted to 156 for 9.

LSG rode on Aiden Markram's 27-ball-45 and skipper Rishabh Pant's 50-ball-68 not out to surpass the target with one ball to spare.

The chase got a touch tricky towards the end with 9 needed off the final over but Pant smote Jaydev Unadkat for two straight boundaries -- second a forehand tennis like slap before another lofted boundary over mid-off to finish the game in style.

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Goenka roared in delight and thumped his chest celebrating the winning shot from the stands. The LSG owner seemed emotional with the game running to the very deep end, only for Pant to keep his composure and seal the victory. Goenka later on the ground hugged him and talked to his skipper in visuals that went viral.