 Video: Double Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker Grooves to 'Kala Chashma' Song With School Students In Chennai
Video: Double Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker Grooves to 'Kala Chashma' Song With School Students In Chennai

Manu Bhaker was invited to Velammal Nexus School in Chennai where she was felicitated by the principal and teachers.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
The two-time Olympic medalist Indian shooter Manu Bhaker showcased her dancing skills during the felicitation ceremony at Velammal Nexus School in Chennai on Tuesday, August 20.

Manu Bhaker became an overnight sensation when she clinched two bronze medals in women's 10m air pistol and the mixed team 10m air pistol with fellow Indian shooter Sarabjot Singh at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024. The 22-year-old scripted history by becoming the first Indian athletes to win two medals at the Summer Games.

Additionally, Bhaker joined Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra in the elusive list of athletes from independent India to win two medals at the Olympics. 

Manu Bhaker was invited to Chennai school, where she was felicitated by principal and teachers. Then, she had a interaction with the students. Amid the felicitation ceremony, Bhaker was joined by few students and danced to the tunes of 'Kala Chasma' from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. The video of the same went viral on social media.

