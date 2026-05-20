VIDEO: Deepak Chahar Pulls Out Invisible Chit After Finn Allen's Wicket In Funny Dig At Viral Celebration Trend

Mumbai Indians pacer Deepak Chahar hilariously poked fun at IPL 2026's viral 'chit celebration' trend on Wednesday. Players like Urvil Patel, Akash Singh and Raghu Sharma have grabbed attention this season by pulling out notes after wickets. Chahar added his own twist after dismissing Finn Allen, pretending to pull out an invisible chit in a light-hearted celebration that quickly caught fans' attention.

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The celebration instantly grabbed attention because of a growing trend that has become one of the unexpected storylines of this IPL season. Several players have produced similar celebrations in recent weeks, but with actual pieces of paper or notes in hand. Chahar's version stood out because he appeared to mimic the act without holding anything, leading many fans online to interpret it as a playful dig at the trend itself.

The "chit celebration" first gained traction after players such as Urvil Patel, Akash Singh and Raghu Sharma were seen pulling out notes after important moments during matches. The celebrations quickly spread across the tournament, with viewers speculating over the meaning behind the notes and social media flooded with memes and theories.

What started as a quirky gesture, however, gradually became a wider talking point in cricket discussions. Former players and commentators have questioned whether the celebrations are becoming excessive and shifting attention away from performances on the field.